Nas Feeling Whipped On Nicki Minaj After ‘Great Sexual Chemistry’

Nicki Minaj has Nas’ ‘Anaconda’ feeling some type of way! He’s whipped on the raptress after their ‘great sexuality chemistry’ and can’t wait see her again, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Nas, 43, can tell that Nicki Minaj, 34, ain’t missing no meals. Even though the couple broke up earlier this week, the “Made You Look” rapper can’t their intense sexual attraction out of his head. “Nas is feeling whipped on Nicki and it’s a feeling he’s not familiar with,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have great sexual chemistry and he wants some more hot times with her. The problem is that she’s super busy in the studio working on her overdue album and hasn’t made him a priority.” Yeah, that and the fact that he liked a bunch of Meek Mill rants on Instagram.

Fans first suspected that Nas and the “Anaconda” songstress split based on his social media behavior. Meek went on ANOTHER anti-Nicki rampage — and Nas actually supported it! That’s not what a boyfriend does! In any case, he ended up feeling totally depresso afterwards and is now looking for any reason to start things up again, even if it’s strictly sexual with no deep emotions involved. “Nas made it clear to Nicki that he wants to see her again — and right now,” the source continues. “He hasn’t seen her in a hot minute and feels dissed.”

Well, the Beef actor better quit all this moping around crap before Nicki says goodbye forever. She hates when a dude shows his weak side to the public! His latest emo Instagram picture majorly turned her off! “She told him to man up,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “If he wants her to be his Queen he needs to act like a King.” Preach, sister!

