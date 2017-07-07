Yikes! Tension reached a boiling point when the Migos were kicked off a Delta flight on July 7, before heading to Des Moines for a show. Their manager threatened to sue Delta and called them out for ‘racial profiling!’

Emotions were running high when Quavo, 26, Takeoff, 21, and Offset, 23, from rap group Migos were kicked off a Delta flight on July 7. The heated altercation took place on a flight scheduled from Atlanta to Des Moines. A Delta rep explained how it was the “crew and pilot’s decision” to kick off Takeoff, but Quavo, Offset, and their manager also left to show support, according to TMZ. It started because Takeoff’s bag was reportedly on the floor and not in the overhead bin, as the flight attendant requested. However, his manager tells the site that all three were sleeping in first class, so Takeoff didn’t realize his bag was on the floor when the plane taxied to the runway.

Because of that decision, the pilot supposedly decided to abort takeoff and remove Takeoff from the flight. The Migos’ manager was absolutely livid upon realizing they’d be missing their 10 pm show in Iowa. “By the way, this is going to cost us over a thousand dollars and we’re going to sue Delta,” he yelled. The manager also claimed that it was a clear case of racial profiling.

