Tour De France Stage Ends In Insanely Close Photo Finish: Watch To See Who Won

It’s being called the closest photo finish in Tour de France history. Marcel Kittel battled Edvald Boasson Hagen at the end of stage seven on July 7, and the winner was decided by millimeters! Unbelievable!

6 millimeters. That minuscule, almost microscopic amount of distance separated first and second place in stage seven of the 2017 Tour de France, according to the BBC. After 133 miles (213.5 kilometers) of intense racing, it came down two competitors: Germany’s Marcel Kittel, 29, and Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, 30. Edvald was up in front of the pack when Marcel, who was finishing the sprint the fastest, caught up with the Norwegian. To the naked eye, both racers crossed the finish line at the same time. It was quite literally a photo finish, and it took the judges several minutes to deliberate before handing Marcel the win.

The Tour de France’s official Twitter tweeted the picture of the finish, and even from the areal view, it’s hard to decide which of these racers won. Ultimately, it came down to six measly millimeters, and Marcel gets his third stage win of this specific Tour de France. It was super, super close,” Marcel said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “When there’s a photo finish, you have your doubts. I was lucky.” However, Marcel seemed pretty confident that he won the green jersey, holding up three fingers (celebrating his third win.)

In the Tour De France, the overall leader wears the yellow jersey. This is the racer who has competed all the stages in the least amount of time, according to The Telegraph. The green jersey goes to the rider with the most points. Points are given for the first 15 racers to cross the intermediate sprint line (which is halfway through the race) and the finish line. This is why Marcel is the points leader, but at the end of stage 7, Chris Froome, 32, is wearing the yellow jersey.

“Nothing really big happened today,” Chris said at the end of the race, which completely ignored the dramatic photo finish. “The GC [general classification] riders are thinking of the mountains coming this weekend.” It seems that Chris is more concerned with the three climbs on the 116-mile route of Stage 8. If that sounds exhausting, Stage 9 has more than twice that – seven climbs over 117 miles.

“Every kilometer you think about what can happen that could change the race,” he added. “If you turn left or right or if there is wind. It was a day for staying in front. …It should be a big weekend of racing.” Well, before those races start, Marcel can take a moment to bask in his victory.

