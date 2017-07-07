Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus’ Romantic London Rendezvous: Dinners & Trips To His Movie Set

Days before Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’ romance went public, the pair were in London together — and their trip was full of romantic dinners and more!

Ben Affleck, 44, was filming re-shoots of Justice League in London earlier this week, and he brought a very special guest with him to the set — his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus! The Saturday Night Live producer spent four nights across the pond with Ben, during which she took several trips to the set of his upcoming movie, according to Us Weekly. The pair also went out for a romantic dinner date in the Mayfair neighborhood on June 29, and were caught meeting up for another date night on July 1. Their relationship went public on July 6, when photographers caught them out and about in Los Angeles together.

Lindsay is the first woman Ben has been romantically linked to since he split from Jennifer Garner in 2015. For nearly two years, Ben and Jen remained very close, co-parenting their children and even living on the same property. However, she finally filed for divorce in April 2017, and the actor has wasted no time moving on. “It’s more than a summer fling,” E! News reported. “They are having fun and care for each other.” However, the site made it clear that the romance is still new and that the pair is taking it slow.

As we previously reported, Lindsay is a producer on Saturday Night Live, and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special in 2015. She’s also worked on 30 Rock and Adele Live In New York City. Lindsay was previously married to SNL writers’ assistant Kevin Miller, who she wed in 2010, and they have one child together. However, it’s unclear when they ended their relationship.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ben and Lindsay as a couple?