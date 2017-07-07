Kris Jenner Called In Crisis Team & ‘KUWTK’ Cameras During Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Feud

Kris Jenner halted Rob Kardashian’s Instagram rant after seeing what her son was posting, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. That doesn’t mean she couldn’t score killer ‘KUWTK’ footage first, though!

It’s all about the ratings, kids! Kris Jenner, 61, deeply loves her son, Rob Kardashian, 31 — and she also loves Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch rushed to her son’s home when she discovered the explicit images and messages he was posting on Instagram to get back at ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 28, and she brought a few friends along, too! “As soon as Kris saw what was going on with Rob, she ordered a KUWTK camera crew over to Rob to capture the drama on tape,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.” She is beyond livid with Rob and everything he is putting the family through but Kris also knows they have a job to do… the show must go on.”

Smart lady! The internet has been captivated by Rob’s shocking Instagram tirade, which included a major dose of revenge porn, as well as posts that accused Chyna of cheating with multiple men and allegedly doing drugs around their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Obviously, KUWTK fans are going to tune in to the show as soon as the episode is announced that shows the behind-the-scenes drama! Rob’s Instagram rant was so deeply disturbing that fans are desperate to know what was going through his mind when he decided to post nude photos of Chyna and air their dirty laundry online. Kris was the one who made him stop posting on Twitter, where he went after Instagram shut down his account. She has a plan to keep the drama at bay, as well.

“Kris has contacted her crisis team to come up with a game plan for Rob to help him get out of this mess he has created,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Their first direction to Rob was to stop tweeting before he makes things any worse.” Thank goodness they got him to stop! His situation got totally out of hand, and he was bringing other people into it — not just Chyna. He called out two of the men she allegedly slept with — Rarri True and Mechie — and claimed that they had sex with Chyna in his bed. He also threatened to take away Dream from Chyna because of her allegedly poor parenting, a comment that shouldn’t be made lightly! So far, things have settled down — thanks to Kris’ crisis team — and hopefully it won’t start up again.

