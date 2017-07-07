Kourtney Kardashian Cannot Stop Smiling While Goofing Off With Younes As Vacay Continues

Things are heating up for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in St. Tropez! Their excursion continued on July 6, and Kourt could NOT wipe the smile off her face as they goofed around on the beach!

Say what you want about Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima’s age difference — because he certainly seems to make her VERY happy. The lovebirds are currently on vacation in St. Tropez, and they went on a jet-skiing adventure on July 6, but there was much more to their outing than that. When they weren’t catching waves on wave-runners, Kourt and Younes were canoodling in the ocean, and cameras even caught them hosing down on the beach after getting out of the water. In the pics, Kourt has a huge smile on her face as the 24-year-old playfully sprays her with water, and it’s too cute!

For the day out on the island, Kourt rocked a black one-piece swimsuit adorned with white stars that showed a whole lot of leg, while Younes put his incredible abs on full display in his tiny swim trunks. The two have been spending their Fourth of July week together after several weeks apart, and they’ve definitely dispelled the recent rumors that they ended their relationship with these vacation pics! Before this trip, the two were last seen on yet another romantic getaway, spending the end of May in Cannes, where they similarly soaked up the sun and had a blast.

It finally seems like Kourtney is really getting over her ex, Scott Disick, 33, for good thanks to Younes, although, since he’s the father of her three children, he’ll obviously always be in her life. For his part, Scott has been spending the last several weeks partying like crazy and hanging out with various women, including Bella Thorne, 19. Will he EVER settle down!?

