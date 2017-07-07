Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Look Cuter Than Ever While Holding Hands On Date Night

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seriously into each other! The couple hit the town for a romantic date night, holding hands and looking totally in love. This couple is the real deal!

This couple looks cuter than ever! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, enjoyed a romantic date at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy (seriously; where else would they be?) on July 6. The Good American designer and her Cleveland Cavaliers star boyfriend were all about the PDA on their night out, holding hands tightly as they waltzed out of the club. They paid the paparazzi no mind as they focused on each other. Aww!

Khloe looked like a million bucks when she hit up the Nice Guy, a favorite club for celebrities, including her sisters. She rocked a black fedora with a chic, black sweater dress and matching thigh-high black suede boots. Not your typical outfit for summer in Los Angeles, but she makes it work. You can’t quite see her face underneath the hat, save for her majorly plumped lips. Talking about showing off one of your best assets!

Khloe and Tristan, who started dating in fall 2016, are madly in love. Khloe goes back and forth between Los Angeles and Cleveland during the NBA season, and considered moving there to be with her guy full time. They’ve made their relationship work even without her making that leap. Her relationship with Tristan is a big departure from her difficult marriage to ex-husband Lamar Odom, 36, whom she officially divorced in December 2016.

She’s said that Tristan makes her feel like a “queen every day” when he threw her a massive surprise party with the help of family and friends. Tristan posted a series of photo booth shots from the party, captioned: “Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let’s continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tristan’s the one for Khloe? Let us know!