Patti and Kendra Wilkinson may have made up, but that doesn’t mean Hank Baskett has forgiven everything his mother-in-law has done. Tensions rise in this exclusive clip from ‘Kendra on Top.’

“Does he have anything against me?” Patti Wilkinson asks Kendra Wilkinson Baskett when the two meet up in this week’s episode of Kendra on Top. She’s referring to Hank Baskett, who apparently is having a tough time welcoming Patti back into his life; while Kendra, 32, and her mother, 58, patched up their wounds during Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition, Hank still can’t fully trust Patti, a fact that she was shocked by.

“There’s been a lot of miscommunication, a lot of pain,” Kendra explains to Patti in the clip, shared exclusively with HollywoodLife.com. “Hank is really wanting to protect me.” In her interview portion, Kendra then reveals that her mom thinks it’ll be easy for Hank to just move on. “My mom wants to put everything behind her with the drama between her and Hank but she has to realize it’s not going to be that easy. Hank thinks my mom is out to sell me out and exploit me. It’s gonna take some time for Hank to be on the same page.”

“I think the main thing is is trust,” she tells her mom. “The things that you’ve said publicly really hurt him. I think Hank just needs to know that you accept him, and that you like him… He has to figure some things out before you come back.” With that, Patti understands that that‘s why they had to meet at a restaurant; she’s not yet welcome in the house.

