Kim Kardashian & Sisters Refuse To Publicly Acknowledge Rob’s Drama With Chyna

Was this the last straw for Rob Kardashian? After he exposed Blac Chyna’s nude photos, July 5, Rob’s family has had it with his ‘disgusting’ actions. The K fam is over Rob ‘airing dirty laundry’ about his personal life, according to a new report.

Although the Kardashians are known for sticking together through tough times, they may be taking a different approach to Rob Kardashian‘s issues with Blac Chyna, 28. “The entire family is very disappointed in Rob’s actions” a source told E! News, July 6. “All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are trying to brush it under the rug.” Another source added that the Kardashians are “disgusted” by his very public feud with Chyna. And, there’s more…

The Kardashians have “never” been a fan of Chyna, their source admitted. However, the family just wants what’s best for Rob and Blac’s daughter, Dream [born Nov. 10, 2016]. One person who’s reportedly taking Rob’s social media tirade the hardest? — Kris Jenner, 61. The Kardashian matriarch is actually the one family member who is most upset about feud, E! reported. Not to mention, like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, even Kylie Jenner, 19, is “terrified” for Rob’s mental health after he lost it on social media. To sum it up, all of the Kardashians are hoping that “Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry,” the source said. And, we don’t blame them!

As for Chyna? — Well, she’s getting her lawyers to do the talking for her. Chyna’s legal team have labeled Rob’s social media attacks as “assault.” And, they told the E! that they are “exploring… legal remedies at this time.” Uh oh. The Kardashians may have a nasty lawsuit headed their way. And, when it comes to the numbers, Chyna could walk away with millions, depending on her legal actions, California Divorce Attorney, David Pisarra told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Check out her legal options, right here.

In the midst of Rob and Chyna’s war, it appears as though he has been caring for baby Dream. Nonetheless, Chyna hasn’t gone missing. She’s actually been living it up with friends and posting to social media. Chyna has yet to directly speak out about Rob’s actions; however, she posted and then deleted a Snapchat message on July 5, that claimed that Rob allegedly beat her.

In case you weren’t caught up, Rob took to Instagram and then Twitter [which both accounts were eventually shut down] on July 5, where he blasted Chyna for allegedly cheating on him. He accused her of sleeping with multiple people — Mechie [aka, Mechie So Crazy], Rarri True [“Ferrari”], rapper, T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41 — among other things. And, as we mentioned, he posted naked photos of Chyna, which were eventually removed by Instagram and Twitter.

