Kanye West Vs. JAY-Z: Who’s To Blame For The $20 Million Dollar Concert Fail?

Kanye West’s Life Of Pablo tour suffered malfunctions and failed to fill seats every night, but is he to blame for the $20 million loss? Or is JAY-Z? HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with an attorney to find out!

Kanye West‘s, 40, Life Of Pablo tour was kind of a disaster. For multiple reasons, including an onstage breakdown and bizarre rants, the “Famous” rapper lacked to fill seats every single night in different cities. The production apparently lost $20 million as a result. Now, many are wondering who’s to blame for the financial crisis. Is it Kanye? Or is it JAY-Z, 47, who raps about loaning Yeezy the money in one of his songs off 4:44. Both rappers are responsible in some way, but ultimately one will be held accountant based on the contract they agreed on and signed.

To get some answers, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with California Music Rights Attorney Melissa Dagodag. “We would have to see what the contract says. But a lot of time if someone is paying someone for certain services that they’re rendering, or they have some sort of partnership or joint venture, of course there are contingencies that if certain prerequisites aren’t met it’s possible that that money could be recouped, yes.” Based off Melissa’s perspective it sounds like JAY will take most of the heat because it was his money involved. The good news is he may get it back!

Of course none of this would be up for discussion if Kanye’s Life Of Pablo production went smoothly. Unfortunately, there were many hiccups. Rewind back to November 2016 in Sacramento, California. The father-of-two basically stopped the show because he wanted to rant about JAY and Beyonce and how they cut him out of their lives. Then there was the San Jose concert where fans literally threw their shoes on stage. Why? Because Kanye went on another tirade, this time about Donald Trump and how he would have voted for him in the election. Need we say more?

