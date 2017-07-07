Julianne Hough’s Flat Abs: Her Wedding Workout & Diet (She Still Eats Carbs!)

Julianne Hough is in great shape every day of her life since she is a pro dancer, but we assume she kicked it up a notch for her upcoming wedding. Here’s exactly what she ate and which workouts she did to get ready for her big day!

With Julianne Hough’s wedding to Brooks Laich soon approaching this July, we were interested in what the Dancing With The Stars judge is doing to reach her goals for her wedding day. She’s already in AMAZING shape, but every bride feels some pressure to look their absolute BEST on their big day. Here is how she eats and trains, so you can copy her routine, wedding or not!

BREAKFAST: “My fiancé and I really got into juicing this past year and bought our own pressed juicer. So we do four juices each for two days and then do it again.” After drinking her juice, she adds carbs and protein with oatmeal and eggs. “They’re still over easy, but steamed instead of fried. Then I’ll add avocado and tomato [to my eggs],” she told SELF.

WORKOUT: She mixes cardio and strength training for ultimate results. “I get bored easily, so I like to switch it up. I do Body by Simone and Anna Kaiser, I cycle, I do CorePower yoga, I go on hikes since I live in L.A. with my dogs.” She also squeezes in workouts at hotels, or wherever she is. For abs, she likes bicycles and side crunches. “That’s an easy access point. You can go anywhere, get on the ground, and do them.”

LUNCH: She usually has a grilled chicken salad or a salad with shrimp. She also loves rice or quinoa. She says she LOVES carbs! “I try to do some carbs, at least, at every meal. I’ve learned that if I don’t, then I’m still craving them and that’s when I go overboard. It can be small, but you need that to function,” she told SELF.

DINNER is usually a combination of chicken, veggies and sweet potatoes. She says Brooks eats super healthy, so it’s a nice challenge for her: “He eats super, super clean, to the point where it’s so boring. So I can bring variety to some healthy things. It makes me excited because I get to come up with really fun, creative ways to stay healthy — because he won’t eat anything unhealthy — so finding cool, yummy recipes [is important].”

SLEEP is also huge for Julianne. There is no recovery without rest! “I wake up and check [my Fitbit app] to see if I’ve gotten enough rest, which to me is the second workout. People are so concerned with working out, but if you don’t sleep well, you’re not resting and recovering,” she told SELF. “For me, a big part of staying healthy and active is understanding how the things I do every day — like hiking with my dogs, hitting a dance class, and how well I sleep — impact my overall health and fitness goals.”

