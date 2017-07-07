Joseline Hernandez Trashes K. Michelle During Feud With ‘L&HH’ Producer — See Wild Diss

Here we go again! Joseline Hernandez is starting another beef, this time dragging K. Michelle into her current feud with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ producer Mona Scott-Young. We’ve got her wild diss at the singer.

This is getting messy! Joseline Hernandez, 30, is now picking a fight with K. Michelle, 33, after the singer and pals celebrated the success of of her new Atlanta eatery. After entertaining Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young, 50, Xscape singer Tiny Harris, 41, and reality star Shekinah Jo, 33, at her newly opened Puff & Petals, K. shared a group photo of the ladies along with a super inspiration message to each and every one of them on her Instagram. It was really sweet and thoughtful, but leave it to Joseline to find something to beef at. “When y’all have to clique up. Lol y’all knows what’s good. Check yourself before you break yourself. I’m in your hood,” the Puerto Rican Princess wrote in the comments, shading the women.

Joseline is already in a major feud with Mona, and Shenikah started in on her claims that showrunner owed her money from Love & Hip Hop while K. got a laugh about it. In an Instagram video, Shenikah says, “To all you haters who had anything to say about my girl Mona, we’ve got a real testimony here, what’s up K?” who responds: “Everything she wanted to do came true…” Shenikah then chimes in, “She pay everybody, ain’t nobody going unpaid!” while K. simply responded, “She has had my back, we’ve been through so much.” So K never dragged on Joseline, but she sure took it that way.

As a result of their Instagram convo, Joseline posted a photo of a rat above an angry hyena. “You: Top. Me: Bottom. You do the math! Click up bitches that’s what you gotta do! D*** riders. I stay popping,” she captioned the photo, making sure to mention Mona. She added, “#catchmeifyoucan #runmemymoney #monafea.” Oh man, is there anyone that Joseline ISN’T in a feud with in the ATL these days?

Fans of K. Michelle were really pissed that Joseline decided to come in and ruin her wonderful post about her pals. “Joseline bye…find happiness in life not everything is about drama, beef, fighting & anger. Maybe take a break from social media take a long vacation or something,” one wrote while another commented, “She is a bottom feeder @joseline and just mad she isn’t where @kmichellemusic is in life.”

HollywoodLifers, Was Joseline wrong to drag K. Michelle into her beef with Mona?