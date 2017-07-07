‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Officially Filming Reunion Show: Get Ready To ‘Gym, Tan & Laundry’ Again

Prepare yourself for more GTL, smushing, and fist pumping, because ‘Jersey Shore’ seems to be making a comeback! Eyewitnesses spotted the cast filming a reunion at Point Pleasant Beach on June 16.

The Jersey Shore cast is officially DTF — down to FILM, that is! The squad was spotted eating and playing games at the boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach in New Jersey on June 16, and they had a camera crew in tow! “They were here for a couple hours and had dinner and played boardwalk games,” said Toby Wolf, director of marketing for Jenkinson’s Boardwalk to the Ashbury Park Press. Woo hoo! It’s unclear who was there, but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were definitely among them. Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino also confirmed his involvement, Instagramming the news story and captioning it “We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL.”

Toby explained that the crew had a “low key dinner” at Jenkinson’s Pavilion Restaurant, which seems to have been their second choice. Unfortunately, they were not allowed to film at the Langcosta Lounge in Ashbury Park. “They called 10 days before they wanted to film and we said no freaking way, it’ll be bad publicity,” said Peter Mantas, the restaurant’s entertainment director. “Bring those meatheads to the Langosta Lounge? No way.” They were also reportedly denied to film in their old digs of Seaside Heights.

Luckily, Ashbury Park was happy to have the OG squad. “We did not know they were coming as they applied under Roadtrip Reunion,” said Asbury Park Mayor John Moor. “They paid their fees and everything worked out fine.”

Many of the cast members have been hyping up the idea of a reunion lately, so although we’re excited to hear it’s finally happening, it’s not exactly a surprise. Though there’s no news of a format, and MTV denied that this was one of their productions, Snooki gave some insight on what she would want for a reunion. “Yes [I’d do it]” said Snooki it E! News, “But not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week.” JWoww agreed, saying “We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other, and if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

Mike all but confirmed the news to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on April 27, saying that “it’s more than rumors, meaning someone placed a phone call saying, ‘Can we make this happen?’ But they also have to follow through.” “They” being MTV, which is seems like does not have to do with it. We can’t wait to see where the reunion ends up!

