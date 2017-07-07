Jeremy Renner Suffers Brutal Fractures To Both Arms While Filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Hawkeye down! Poor Jeremy Renner suffered some painful injuries while filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ leaving him with two broken arms! Here’s how it happened.

Jeremy Renner, 46, is nothing if not committed to his role! The actor who plays Hawkeye has been rocking a cast on his right arm and a wrist brace on the left, and now we know why. He actually managed to break both of his arms on the set of Avengers: Infinity War! In a press conference at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic on July 6, he revealed what happened. Click here to see more pics of Jeremy.

“[I] broke my arms,” he said, explaining that it happened during a stunt performance. Luckily he sounds optimistic and in good spirits, despite the fractures in his left wrist and right elbow. “That’s how it goes. It’s part of the job. I’m sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won’t stop me from doing things that I need to be doing. I’ll heal fast. I’m doing everything I can to heal faster.” Is it just us, or does he sound like a real-life super hero!?

Jeremy has a lot going on between Avengers, the Bourne sequel, and a new comedy called Tag. Luckily, the injuries shouldn’t cause any problems with filming. “I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job… It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.” Thank goodness!

HollywoodLifers, send your best wishes to Jeremy below!