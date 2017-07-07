Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are The Cutest Clone Couple Hitting The Gym In Workout Gear

Aww, J-Rod are twinning at life! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez love dressing alike, and these lovebirds rocked near-identical workout outfits on July 6. Talk about setting both gym and relationship goals!

No, fans weren’t seeing double when Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, hit a New York City gym on July 6. J-Rod arrived in similar outfits, with J.Lo and A-Rod both wore matching black workout pants and similar t-shirts. Of course, it’s not hard to tell them apart. One is a former New York Yankees slugger and the other is a flawless music icon that also happens to be a star of stage and screen. Still, it was pretty cute how these two lovebirds matched. Even when they’re squeezing in a few reps or a bit of cardio, they still are the cutest clone couple in the Big Apple.

Surprisingly, this was not the first time that Alex and Jennifer were fashion doppelgangers. They were dressed impeccably in matching black-and-white outfits when they worked out in Miami on April 20. Even after working up a sweat, J.Lo exited the gym looking perfect. A-Rod wasn’t looking so bad, either. Hashtag #Jealous. A month before that, these two were a picture of elegance when stepping out for a lunch date. Alex wore a tan suit that went perfectly with Jennifer’s tan overcoat. Even though the weather was gloomy for their date, their love (and fashion) shone through.

While it’s great to see these two be so cute when they coordinate their clothes, Alex made the smart decision to not try and match J.Lo’s outfit during her Fourth of July performance. In addition to her jeweled body-suit, the “Jenny From The Block” singer” wore an elegant gown that showed she had legs for days. While A-Rod might have some decent legs on him, he probably couldn’t pull off a dress with such a high slit. Not everyone can do it.

Still, the ex-Yankees star was still there to cheer on his bae as she lit up the stage brighter than any fireworks display. He wouldn’t miss it for the world. In fact, before Jennifer performed for the millions of her fans watching the broadcast, she gave an intimate performance in what looks like someone’s living room. A-Rod posted a “locker room moment” online, sharing a video of J.Lo slaying like the queen she is. He also captioned the post “Canta Canta, El amore es asi,” which translates to “this is love.” Awww.

Do you think J-Rod is the cutest couple ever, HollywoodLifers? Aren’t you glad these two have found love?