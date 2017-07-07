Jennifer Garner Steps Out Amid Reports Ben Affleck Cheated With Lindsay Shookus

Hopefully her workout was theraputic! Jennifer Garner stepped out on July 7 to hit the gym, just hours after reports surfaced that Ben Affleck allegedly had a full-blown affair with an ‘SNL’ producer during their marriage.

Poor Jennifer Garner! Thev actress is having to endure more humiliation from ex Ben Affleck, 44, as multiple reports on July 7 that allege he had a full-on affair with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 37, two years before the Hollywood power couple decided to separate in 2015. The 45-year-old stepped out with her chin-up as she was spotted after a workout in Brentwood as the news became public. She didn’t seem super bothered as she smiled and chatted with a pal, then took a phone call where she appeared a little more concerned. Jen reportedly knew about the alleged affair and was heartbroken by it, but it is just becoming public now that Ben is actively dating the SNL producer. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF JENNIFER.

Ben and Lindsay took their relationship public on July 6, heading out to dinner at Santa Monica’s Giogio Baldi together. She was then spotted leaving his house the next morning to head to LAX. While initial reports said they were longtime friends who just started dating, news later broke that the two allegedly had a full-blown romance back in 2013 where the actor would make regular visits to NYC to be with her. Lindsay was married at the time to fellow SNL producer Kevin Miller, who she divorced around the same time Ben and Jen separated in 2015. Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair had a “full-on had an affair. They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York. They didn’t hide…They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.”

“Both of them were married at the time. They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it. Jen and [Lindsay’s’] husband both found out about it around the same time” a few years later another source told the mag. Ben and Jen separated in 2015 and despite what looked like several attempts at reconciliation, she finally had enough and filed for divorce in Apr. 2017.

