‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reveals Wedding Date With Romantic Photo Shoot — See Pic

Jenelle Evans has announced her wedding date to fiance David Eason in a super romantic photo shoot. We’ve got the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s breathtaking pic, right here.

Now this is how you do a “save the date” announcement! Jenelle Evans is telling her future wedding guests to keep Sept. 23, 2017 wide open because that’s when she’s going to tie the knot with fiance David Eason. The 25-year-old showed off a super romantic photo on her Instagram where she’s standing on the post of a wooden fence while leaning over to plant a tender kiss on her tall guy. David is lovingly holding her head while lush green trees make for a stunning backdrop. The date of their wedding is painted in white on the fence, making it so simple yet charming. “The I’m ready to make my life forever with you. 👰🏻💋 #SaveTheDate,” the Teen Mom 2 star captioned the dreamy photo.

The wedding and reception will be as down-home as their save the date announcement as Jenelle spilled the details about their future nuptials in an interview with E! back in March. She plans to have a “backyard rustic theme” celebration with an “elegant,” “sweet and Southern” twist. We are totally hoping that MTV films the ceremony for her fans, as her “small, private” gathering will include “only close friends and family.” The reality star has had some help from her fiance in the wedding plans, which are going well because “We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already.”

First came baby then comes marriage when it comes to these two, as they welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie back on Jan. 24. When the couple weds, they will become a family of seven as Jenelle has sons Jace, seven, and Kaiser, three, from previous relationships while David is a dad to two of his own kids, daughter Maryssa and son Kaden. The couple are making sure to include their children in the ceremony, as Jenelle revealed last spring that “I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa.” Now we just have to wait and see if her mom Barbara gets an invite to the ceremony, as their relationship is still on the outs these days. A judge ruled in May that she will retain custody of Jace, while Jenelle did get a little more visitation time.

