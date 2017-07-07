JAY-Z Apologizes To Beyonce With Touching Footage Of Her & Blue Ivy In New ‘4:44’ Visual

JAY-Z dropped the video for his ‘4:44’ title track today, July 7, and you can watch the visualization of his apology/love letter to Beyonce right here, including new footage of a baby Blue Ivy. Try not to shed a tear!

JAY-Z, 47, famously apologizes to Beyonce, 36, for being a bad husband (and possibly cheating on her) in his new song “4:44,” and now we’ve got the visual accompaniment, via TIDAL. “I apologize/Our love was one for the ages and I contained us/And all this ratchet shit and we more expansive/Not meant to cry and die alone in these mansions/Or sleep with our back turned,” JAY tells Beyonce on the track, and seeing the video is making us emotional all over again. Watch it above!

The eight-and-a-half minute video features a beautiful interpretive dance routine, but what really got us was when JAY included footage of himself performing “Drunk in Love” with Beyonce. The feels don’t stop there, because the visual ends with an adorable clip of Blue Ivy, 5, back when she was a toddler. Aww!

Check more of the lyrics to “4:44:”

And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do

If they ain’t look at me the same

I would prob’ly die with all the shame

“You did what with who?”

What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?

“You risked that for Blue?”

If I wasn’t a superhero in your face

My heart breaks for the day I have to explain my mistakes

And the mask goes away, and Santa Claus is fake

And you go online and see

For Blue’s tooth, the tooth fairy didn’t pay

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, all is forgiven, as we’ve exclusively learned. Bey loves her hubby’s new album, as a source told HollywoodLife.com, and is happy that he’s taking “responsibility” by apologizing to her in this particular song. Looks like their relationship is going to be okay after all — phew!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JAY’s video for “4:44?” Tell us how you feel!