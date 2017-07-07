Drake Might Make A Cameo In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ & Fans Are Losing It

Drake has one unexpected fan! ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ author, Margaret Atwood just admitted that she wants Drake to star in the popular show! And, she’s even got a plan to get him on set. So, is Drake headed to the small screen?

Guys, you may be able to give your Degrassi reruns a rest; because Drake, 30, may be heading back to the small screen, if The Handmaid’s Tale author, Margaret Atwood, 77, has anything to do with it! Although she has yet to meet the rapper, Margaret is all for bringing him on to the popular Hulu show. “I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake … Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale? …” she said during an interview with the The Boston Review, June 29. Yes, Margaret. Yes it would.

And, she’s even got a plan up her sleeve to land Drizzy on the cast list — “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the show runner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto [Drake’s native],” she admitted. “Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?” Can you imagine?

By the end of the interview, Margaret referenced a Drake cameo once again. “… you’ve given me a new idea,” she said to the interviewer, adding, “Drake in The Handmaid’s Tale!” This needs to happen! And, fans felt the same way! Check out some of their excited reactions, below.

I think my favourite news story this week is Margaret Atwood wanting Drake to have a cameo in The Handmaid's Tale. — Natalie Conway (@natconway) July 7, 2017

Margaret Atwood ft. Drake — جيهان (@JihaneHajb) July 6, 2017

I fully endorse this collab… Margaret Atwood feat. Drake 🇨🇦🇨🇦@HandmaidsOnHulu https://t.co/et1wEyvYYx — Romi Moondi (@romimoondi) July 6, 2017

As you may know, Drake is no stranger to the small screen. Before he became one of hip hop’s greatest rappers, Drake starred in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He portrayed the character, Jimmy Brooks from 2001-2005. And, he’s landed some epic hosting gigs, with his most recent being the first-ever NBA Awards on June 26, 2017. We are SO here for Drake in The Handmaid’s Tale; are you?

