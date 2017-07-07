‘DWTS’ Is Heavily Recruiting Blac Chyna For Next Season — Show Source Says

Blac Chyna may be bringing her twerking skills to the ballroom! ‘DWTS’ has already ‘put out feelers’ to recruit her for season 25, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned! And, they’re working up an offer she won’t be able to refuse!

Although Blac Chyna, 29, has been feuding with Rob Kardashian, 30, she may have a reason to celebrate! Dancing With The Stars is heavily recruiting the mother of two — King Cairo, 4, and Dream [7 months] — a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodlLife.com. “The show has already had Rob, and her bestie, Amber Rose, and now, they’re looking to offer Chyna a spot on the next season” And, they’re upping the anti with a steamy offer. “DWTS is even considering pairing her with the show’s veterans, Maks or Val [Chmerkovskiy] to show her just how serious they are about adding her to the ballroom lineup!” So, what’s it going to be, Chyna?

Now, the ball is completely in her court if she wants to do the show or not, our source says. And, her offer may come pretty soon, as the insider admits that the show’s already put out major feelers to get her to join! If the show officially offers Chyna a spot, her answer could go either way. She’s currently embroiled in a nasty feud with her ex, after he exposed nude photos of her on July 5. And, with the show rumored to begin sometime in Sept. 2017, Chyna may be wrapped up in court battles at that time.

Court battles? Why? — Well, in case you weren’t caught up on your Rob and Chyna feud news, she just took their social media spat to court. It was discovered on July 7, that Chyna hired high-powered, Hollywood attorney, Lisa Bloom, to represent her. Bloom actually took to Twitter that same day to reveal that she would be in court on Monday, July 10, to seek restraining orders against Rob.

Then, the alleged details of Chyna’s declaration for the court were uncovered. In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Chyna alleges that Rob was physical with her in front of her son, King. She claims that Rob “aggressively” shoved her and spoke poorly to her. Chyna also claims that she is “afraid to be around him” because of his alleged violent behavior.

Rob and his family members have remained silent since Chyna decided to take legal action. However, reports claim that the family is extremely disappointed and sick over Rob’s actions. As you know, he exposed nude photos [that have since been removed by Instagram and Twitter] of Chyna on social media. He also accused Chyna of cheating and undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures to lose her baby weight.

