Is Ben Affleck Moving On From Jennifer Garner 3 Months After Divorce?

Sorry ladies. Ben Affleck, 44, is reportedly off the market! The acclaimed actor is dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, according to E! News. Adding fuel to the romance rumors, the dynamic duo was recently spotted in London together for work. It looks like they have similar interests, since they both carved out time to check out Sam Mendes‘ play Ferryman during their getaway last week. “It’s more than a summer fling,” an insider told the publication. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.” Click here for pics of Ben with his family.

Ben and Lindsay were reportedly spotted hitting the streets of Los Angeles on July 6, while enjoying a date night. The pair has been trying to keep their budding romance “under wraps,” according to E News. It’s only been three months since the Oscar-winning actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 45, filed for divorce, nearly two years after their separation. The former flames were married for ten years and still make co-parenting their biggest priority.

Ben has been focusing on his well-being in the wake of his split with Jen. Luckily, the parents of three always keep it cordial. As we previously reported, “Ben has spent lots of time in rehab and working on being a better person and father,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to date around and enjoy being single for a while.” Even though he didn’t want to get serious, maybe Lindsay changed his mind!

