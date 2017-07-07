UFC 213: How To Watch Amanda Nunes Defend Her Bantamweight Title & More Vital Details

It is almost time! Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women’s bantamweight championship in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko on July 8. Find out how to watch this event, who else is fighting and all the important info.

What time is UFC 213 and how can fight fans watch it? After a whirlwind trip around the world that saw UFC 212 take place in Rio de Janeiro, UFC Fight Night 110 go down in New Zealand, and UFC Fight Night 111 rock Singapore, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back home. UFC 213 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like all UFC events, the main card begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The preliminary fights are on Fox Sports at 8:00 PM ET, with the early prelims being aired at UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 PM ET. Now, this is no WBO boxing match being aired on basic cable. Fight fans who want to see this fight will have to buy it on pay-per-view (or use the UFC Bars locator to find a pub that’s showing the fight.)

Who is fighting at UFC 213? The headliner for UFC 213: Nunes Vs. Shevchenko 2 is – surprise, surprise – Amanda Nunes, 29, defending her UFC women’s bantamweight championship against Valentina Shevchenko, 29. This is a rematch from UFC 196 in 2016, when Amanda walked away with a unanimous decision. Since then, Amanda has gone on to win one of the most prestigious titles in women’s MMA. Valentina has recovered from the loss, defeating former bantamweight champion Holly Holm, 35, and Julianna Pena, 27. This will be the first time since 2011 that a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight didn’t feature Ronda Rousey, 30, or Miesha Tate, 30, per Vice Sports.

The other marquee matches include the third clash between Alistair Overeem, 37, and Fabricio Werdum, 39. Fabrico won the first match (in PRIDE in 2006) while Alistair won via unanimous decision at a 2011 Strikeforce event. PRIDE, Strikeforce and now, UFC – these guys have fought each other everywhere. In addition to those fights, Yoel Romero, 40, will meet Robert Whittaker, 26, in a middleweight clash, while Daniel Omielanczuk, 34, fights Curtis Blaydes, 26. Lightweights Anthony Pettis, 30, and Jim Miller, 33, will also do battle.

Who’s the favorite in the Nunes Vs. Shevchenko fight? These two are evenly matched so — flip a coin. More than a year after their first fight, these two have developed some bad blood, according to Bleacher Report. The typical amount of trash-talking has followed, sure, but it seems that these two don’t really like each other.

In the first fight, Amanda seemed to lose her momentum in the third round, just when Valentina was picking things up. If “Bullet” fires off quickly, she might be able to upset the champ. However, if “The Lioness” can catch Valentina off guard and deliver some of her devastating combos, she’ll retain the Women’s bantamweight championship. No matter what, it’ll be a wild match to watch.

Who do YOU want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Amanda will retain or will we have a new champion?