How To Air Dry Hair So You Don’t Overheat Using Hot Tools This Summer

I personally love the air dried look of hair. I think it’s a more casual, easy style that’s perfect for summer. It reminds me of vacation! Read expert tips on how to air dry all textures and types of hair below.

A top stylist at New York City’s famed Plaza Hotel for more than a decade, Sei Hamada knows something about hair. He explained how anyone with any hair texture or type can air dry this summer. “Air drying while still maintaining texture comes down to products used and/or the style and health of hair. For example, unruly or curly hair should be prepped while still damp with equal parts Warren-Tricomi Orange Gel and Shu Uemura Satin Polish cream. The product will help eliminate frizz while the curl dries into its natural form.”

Straight haired gals, listen up! “If you are someone who has straight hair and would like to air dry it into a style, you can lean more towards specific looks while the hair is still damp. An example would be to braid the hair for that natural beach-wave texture or to simply twist and wrap the hair into a high bun or multiple buns to achieve the voluminous natural bounce of a blowout. It’s a good idea to keep your hair as healthy as possible by taking a daily multivitamin with biotin like Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin, & Nails to achieve healthy looking, shiny hair. This results in minimal styling efforts and a great look.”

