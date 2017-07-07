Brad Pitt: How He ‘Bounced Back’ To Healthy Body After Angelina Jolie Split

If you haven’t noticed, Brad Pitt has been looking extra fine lately. Even in a t-shirt, we can tell he has cut abs and totally ripped arms, and we’re living for it! A source tells HL that the real reason behind his slim makeover may not be what you think.

Last night took an ‘L,’ but tonight he bounced back! Brad Pitt, 53, has been getting hotter and hotter every time we see him lately, and a source tells us that it’s not for the reason we expect. We assumed that he was trying to get back in shape before beginning to date again following his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, 42. However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that that isn’t the case. See hunky pics of Brad, here.

“Brad has always been in good shape for all his life so it was easy to bounce back into the body he has now,” explained the source. “He is happy, relaxed and is now getting familiar with his new life as a single man.” Turns out, his new physique has NOTHING to do with his divorce. “The way he looks is not a revenge body at all, he just wants to live healthy and be happy. And that is exactly what is happening and his body is benefiting from his healthy lifestyle. Plan to see this Brad Putt for a long time.” Yay!

It’s really not that crazy, if you think about it. Brad has been in the spotlight since he was just a young man, and he’s always had a killer bod. Now that he has more time to focus on himself, he was simply able to get back what we’ve always known was there – a sexy physique! We’re so glad he’s feeling happy and healthy, and we’ll be happy too as long as he keeps flashing the big guns.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear that Brad isn’t trying to get a revenge body? Let us know!