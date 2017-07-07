Gwen Stefani Kisses Blake Shelton In New Twitter Icon & Fans Go Wild

Love is in the air! Sparks are still flying between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, as proven by her new Twitter icon on July 6. The ‘Voice’ star updated her pic to one of them sweetly kissing and fans are losing their minds after seeing how cute they are!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is still completely head over heels about Blake Shelton, 41. The songstress changed her Twitter icon to a pic of her kissing Blake on July 6, and fans went wild! Gwen previously had a pic of herself, but now she’s sharing that space with her boyfriend. She’s been proudly showing off their blossoming romance via social media, proving that she’s found her prince charming. The lovebirds have been going strong for almost two years and they were last spotted together at the opening of the Warrior Games in Chicago on July 1. Click to see adorable pics of Blake and Gwen’s relationship!

Shortly before taking the stage to perform, the country crooner and Gwen were caught lovingly gazing at each other. Her son Kingston, 11, also seemed to have a blast, jamming out to the catchy tunes as Gwen documented their night via Instagram. Blake has definitely stepped up to the plate when it comes to her boys Apollo, 3 Zuma, 8 and Kingston, serving as an amazing step-dad. Things continue to heat up between the lovebirds!

The happy couple also celebrated Blake’s 41st birthday in style, enjoying a private sunset cruise on June 18. Taking to Instagram, Gwen gushed over her beau, writing, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy #happybirthdaycowboy.” It’s clear the feelings are mutual, since the country singer always gushes about his counter part. While accepting Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, Blake said, “I felt like the luckiest guy anyway because Gwen is here with me.”

I love this pic so much 😊 @gwenstefani @blakeshelton you two are perfect for each other!!! pic.twitter.com/jDqfmyF9Tj — SHEFANI ❤️4EVER (@SG_BlakeandGwen) July 6, 2017

As far as what the future holds, the lovebirds hope to get married when the time is right. “The rumors of a secret wedding is something that didn’t happen, nor will it happen that way,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “People will know immediately.”

