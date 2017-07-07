Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Look Like A Perfect Family With Her Kids — See Cute New Pic

Talk about summer couple goals! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the picture of cuteness along with her son Apollo in a new photo that makes them look like the perfect family!

There is no more adorable celebrity couple than Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, and she’s showing us once again how the total opposites equal the cutest perfection. The singer shared an Instagram selfie on July 7 that showed her man having the time of his life playing with her three-year-old son Apollo. The tot has a plastic toy that he’s holding up to the Blakester’s mouth as he pretends to chow down on the thing. He is so good with her three sons and able to be a such a total kid himself around them. Gwen’s so lucky to have a guy who is such perfect parent material! She captioned the photo, “#summer2017 ❤️love u guys gx.” She could be referring to Blake and Apollo or her fans with the caption, as either way she loves them all.

We’re totally loving their summer outfits, even though the couple couldn’t be further apart in style. Blake is rocking a tropical Hawaiian shirt and a trucker cap with plenty of facial scruff. Gwen on the other hand looks flawless as ever with mostly nude shades of makeup and lipstick and heavy black eyeliner. The fashion queen is sporting exotic white tribal earrings and several colorful necklaces to accent her wild patterned shirt. Does she ever take an “off” day from looking incredible?

The lovebirds just celebrated the Fourth of July at Blake’s Oklahoma house on Lake Texhoma, where Gwen soaked up the good life by his big infinity pool. She showed off a sunset selfie on Instagram with her toned legs dangling towards the edge of the water. It looks like she and her boys are still in the Sooner State as Apollo isn’t wearing a shirt in her adorable family pic Blake is behind the wheel of a truck. Ah the country life! Things are still hotter than ever between the couple as Gwen just changed her Twitter icon to a pic of her planting a great big kiss on her man on July 6 that made Shelfani fans everywhere go nuts with delight.

