When Should You Wear A One-Piece & When Should You Wear A Bikini? Gigi Hadid’s Tips

When it comes to suiting up in a swimsuit, Gigi Hadid is obviously a pro, so who better to share their tips on picking the perfect swimsuit? Watch her settle the great one-piece vs. bikini debate.

There’s no denying the fact that our favorite California cool girl, Gigi Hadid, 22, has mastered the art of putting together the perfect look in a swimsuit. Whether she’s on vacation or on location for a shoot, she’s total style goals. Well, now the Global Ambassador of Reebok sat down with the brand to spill on everything from her style preferences to her fave ice cream flavors…and, of course, swimwear — and we couldn’t think of a better star to take tips from!

While the bikini is a summer staple, the one-piece bathing suit is one of the trendiest silhouettes of the season — and sometimes it can be tough to decide which swimsuit is right for you. Gigi shared her own tip for deciding between the two, whether you’re getting ready for an active day in the sun or just looking to relax to the max.

“I feel sportier in a one-piece, you know what I mean? Like when I’m playing volleyball I want to wear a one-piece,” she said. “But, if you want a tan you’ve got to wear a bikini.” Why pick when you can rock both?!

Gigi also shared her preference for covering up as she takes her look from the sand to the sidewalk. When asked to pick between shorts or a skirt, she said: “Shorts because I hate a skirt,” she said. “Don’t hate a skirt, but like don’t want to wear it, you know what I mean?”

For more from Gigi, be sure to watch the video above to see what she had to say.