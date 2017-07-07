‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Juicy Season 7 Secrets Revealed About Jon Snow, Daenerys & More

It’s almost here! Although Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ will arrive in just a few days, the wait is practically unbearable! Perhaps these new details on the first few episodes will tide you over until then!

Will Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) take on the Lannisters or help defend the wall from the White Walkers? Will Cersei (Lena Headey) be able to keep the Iron Throne? What will greet Daenerys Targeryen (Emilia Clarke) when she arrives in Westeros? So many questions that Season 7 of Game of Thrones needs to answer! Thankfully some new juicy details have arrived teasing what fans can expect to see in the season’s very first installments. Okay, here goes…

The first episode is titled “Dragonstone.” This is HBO’s official episode description: “Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home.” Dragonstone is the original home of the Targaryens, so the title makes it pretty clear that Daenerys will take control of the island stronghold. But who is Cersei getting even with?

The second episode is called “Stormborn,” so yeah, a Daenerys theme is definitely in the works. Could this truly be her season? It’s about time! Here’s the official description: “Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros.” Okay, who is her visitor?! Varys (Conleth Hill)? Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen)? We have to know!

When it comes to GoT, everything has multiple meanings, which makes the description for the third episode, titled “The Queen’s Justice,” sound either kinda boring or totally terrifying! Here’s the description: “Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes.” Our money is on Daenerys’ justice, not Cersei’s! Game of Thrones Season 7 arrives on Sunday, July 16 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

