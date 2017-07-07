Donald Trump & Putin Shake Hands At The G-20 Summit & Obviously, Everyone Is Mocking Them

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin finally came face-to-face for a meeting at the G-20 Summit in Germany. Footage of their awkward handshake, posted to Facebook by Angela Merkel, is being widely mocked online, and we have the video here!

Considering US President Donald Trump‘s previous meetings with world leaders, constituents have been waiting on the edge of their seats to see how he interacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on July 7. The public got the chance to see it happen courtesy of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who allowed her official event photographer to wear a GoPro camera during the meeting. Amazing! While a reportedly close business ally of the president, Russia is also accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Would Trump greet Putin as a friend, or as a potential enemy? Well, it was friendly — a little too friendly, actually.

Trump went in for one of his classic awkward handshakes when he greeted Putin, smiling. He did that weird thing where he grabbed Putin’s arm midway through the handshake. Later in the meeting, Trump rubs Putin on the back. That might be just a tad inappropriate for a major diplomatic meeting. But, as people pointed out on Twitter, Trump has no prior diplomatic experience — just business acumen. It’s important to note that the handshake was overall very gentle, a stark contrast to Trump’s usual harsh jerking back-and-forth, seemingly endless greetings. Was there a reason for the change?

Putin said that it was “great” meeting Trump face-to-face at the gathering of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany. “I am delighted to personally meet you Mr. President,” Putin said in the public portion of their meeting. The Russian president said that he and Trump have spoken over the phone “several times,” but “phone conversation is never enough.” As for Trump, he said that he “a lot of positive things happening, for Russia, for the United States” — whatever that means. Needless to say, people on Twitter were ruthless about the awkward meeting:

JUST IN: First official photo of the Trump and Putin handshake. pic.twitter.com/dzQziowDlc — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) July 7, 2017

I wonder if that handshake with Putin hurt @realDonaldTrump’s little hand? — Allan (@_Aalln_) July 7, 2017

Today's Putin/Trump handshake in full pic.twitter.com/BVmPNDmgec — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 7, 2017

All the breathlessness about the Trump-Putin handshake. What were people expecting? Punches to be thrown? A make-out session? This? pic.twitter.com/2ejCd6KaIH — Anne (@docboogie) July 7, 2017

Breaking: Trump and Putin went for a stroll after their handshake pic.twitter.com/UsNlreyqI4 — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you eager to hear what Trump and Putin talked about at their G-20 meeting? Let us know!