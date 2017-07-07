Donald Trump & Putin Shake Hands At The G-20 Summit & Obviously, Everyone Is Mocking Them

Considering US President Donald Trump‘s previous meetings with world leaders, constituents have been waiting on the edge of their seats to see how he interacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit on July 7. While a reportedly close business ally of the president, Russia is also accused of interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. Would Trump greet Putin as a friend, or as a potential enemy? Well, it was friendly — a little too friendly, actually.

Trump went in for one of his classic awkward handshakes when he greeted Putin, smiling. He did that weird thing where he grabbed Putin’s arm midway through the handshake. Later in the meeting, Trump rubs Putin gently on the back. That might be just a tad inappropriate for a major diplomatic meeting. But, as people pointed out on Twitter, Trump has no prior diplomatic experience — just business acumen. Needless to say, people on Twitter were ruthless about the awkward moment:

Putin and Trump handshake + Trump pats him on the back pic.twitter.com/FZQUh3XrA3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 7, 2017

JUST IN: First official photo of the Trump and Putin handshake. pic.twitter.com/dzQziowDlc — Jack Slater (@Jack_Slater) July 7, 2017

I wonder if that handshake with Putin hurt @realDonaldTrump’s little hand? — Allan (@_Aalln_) July 7, 2017

Today's Putin/Trump handshake in full pic.twitter.com/BVmPNDmgec — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 7, 2017

All the breathlessness about the Trump-Putin handshake. What were people expecting? Punches to be thrown? A make-out session? This? pic.twitter.com/2ejCd6KaIH — Anne (@docboogie) July 7, 2017

