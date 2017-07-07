Donal Logue Begs His Daughter, 16, To Come Home After 11 Days Missing

Donal Logue’s 16-year-old daughter Jade has been missing since June 26, and he’s desperate to find her. The ‘Gotham’ actor pleaded on Twitter for his daughter to return home, begging anyone who may have seen Jade to come forward with information.

Donal Logue, 51, is facing one of the biggest hardships imaginable. His 16-year-old daughter Jade never returned home after meeting up with a friend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on June 26. The Gotham actor has been taking to social media begging for tips on her whereabouts and he continued to plea for his child’s safety with a heartbreaking message on July 6. Alongside a portrait of them smiling, he wrote, “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly.” See pics of Donal, here.

Jade was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap. As police try to track her down, Jade’s mother Kasey Smith, who was Donal’s ex-wife, has also taken to social media to beg the public for help locating her. “Jade come home baby,” her mother Kasey tweeted on July 6. “You are loved beyond words missed terribly.” After she was first reported missing, Donal shared a gut-wrenching post about his “loving, innocent, cuddly child.” His precious daughter means the world to him and he’s deeply worried about “predators who swim among… knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.” She also goes by the name Arlo Logue, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Donal’s Gotham co-stars Ben McKenzie, 38, Morena Baccarin, 38, and JW Cortés, 41, are helping to spread the desperate message that this young woman must be found no matter what. America’s Most Wanted founder John Walsh, 71, also jumped in to help the agonized family with his own plea. “Help find Jade Logue, Gotham actor Donal Logue’s missing daughter. If you have any info call @missingkids,” he wrote via Twitter earlier this week.

Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

“She’s still out there somewhere and we’re working very diligently to find her,” a spokesperson for the NYPD EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report back with any information they may have. We aren’t sure how she came up missing, but we’re looking into it.” At HollywoodLife, we’re also hoping and praying for the best.

HollywoodLifers, let us know what you think, below.