Ben Affleck Accused Of Cheating On Jennifer Garner With Reported New GF Lindsay Shookus

A new report on July 7 claims that Ben Affleck started seeing his new ‘SNL’ producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus while he was still married to Jennifer Garner, and it all came crashing down when Jen allegedly found out!

Say it ain’t so! Ben Affleck, 44, may have been caught cheating on wife Jennifer Garner, 45, AGAIN, and this time it was allegedly with none other than his new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, according to a new report from People on July 7. Even worse? Jen allegedly found out about the affair. Poor thing! See pics of Lindsay, here.

The report claims that this relationship has actually been going on for a very long time. Ben allegedly first began seeing Lindsay in 2013, which you may recall was TWO YEARS before Ben and Jen first announced their separation (and when he was reportedly caught with nanny Christine Ouzounian) in June 2015. When they met, Lindsay was married to her SNL co-worker Kevin Miller, though they have also since gotten divorced.

This was no quick fling, according to the source. They allegedly “full-on had an affair. They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York. They didn’t hide… They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars.” Yet another People source correlated the shocking story, saying “both of them were married at the time. They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it.” Apparently not careful enough, though, because “Jen and [Lindsay’s] husband both found out about it around the same time.”

The sources line up with reporting from 2013 that Lindsay and Ben were getting a little flirty after he hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2013 (where Jen joined him on stage), which was just two months after his romantic Argo speech for Jennifer at the Oscars. The producer met up with Ben at an after party for The Heat in NYC, and onlookers told People that she was flirty and “he definitely looked interested in her.” From then on, another source explained that “Whenever he was on Fallon, he would go visit her at SNL. They were both married at the time, but there was definitely a flirtation.”

The report makes us question everything we saw happen between Ben and Jen over the last five years. In Nov. 2016, Ben went to couples therapy with Jen. It seemed like they were working things out, but then Jen filed for divorce in Feb. 2017. In March 2017 they reportedly called the divorce off, but in April it was back on. Less than three months later, Ben went public with Lindsay. They were spotted at dinner in Los Angeles on July 6, and she spent the night at his home. So is this all new, or was it going on while he was seemingly fighting to make it work with Jen?

It may be the former, because other sources say that this relationship is fresh, and that it happened after Ben and Jen officially split. “They’ve known each other for a while. They’re dating — it is relatively new since he has been separated. It’s still in a really early stage. He’s working on himself, he’s working on being happy and healthy.” Another confirms, saying they were “just friends” when they first met and during the years leading up to the divorce. “The friendship’s been going on for a very long time but this is newer waters for them. They’ve been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong.”

