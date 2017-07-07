‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Reveals Celeb Crush & Fave Kardashian

Danielle Bregoli is full of surprises — and witty comebacks! In this EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl spilled the tea on her celeb crush and favorite Kardashian.

Did you know Danielle Bregoli, 14, has a secret talent? The girl normally looks so serious on social media but in this EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, we discovered that she’s a stand-up comedian. Seriously, she’s hilarious and knows a thing or two about back-handed jokes. We actually learned a lot more about the teen, like who her celebrity crush is and which Kardashian family member is her favorite. But as always, her answers were nothing we could have expected and full of personality. Drum roll please…

Danielle’s favorite Kardashian is Kanye West — but that’s not the name she used during the interview. “I like Kanye Kardashian best, he’s my favorite Calabasas girl.” Short and to the point. As for celebrity crushes, we know better than to assume she’s going to openly lust for a guy…or girl for that matter! The Dr. Phil reality star briefly dated a chick named Gabby and went on an Instagram rant after some dudes hit on her. Anyway, when asked about her celebrity crush she wittily replied, “Psssh I’m not gonna put myself on blast like that. C’mon now.”

Honestly though, we’re kinda surprised the fiery redhead didn’t choose Rob Kardashian as her favorite. Amid his feud with Blac Chyna, Danielle stepped in to back him up and slam the former stripper as liar. She even offered some words of wisdom on how to diffuse the nasty situation. “Stop lying,” she told us in another EXCLUSIVE interview. “Nobody believes that sh*t.” Maybe all our lives would be better off if we listened to Danielle’s simple advice.

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian did you expect Danielle to like the most?