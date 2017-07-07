Celine Dion Dons Victorian Garb & Does The Most On Photo Shoot: See The Over-The-Top PICS

Move over, Tyra Banks — Celine Dion posing will be the BEST thing you see all day.

Celine Dion, 49, is God’s gift to the internet — and it couldn’t come at a better time. The stylish star is in Paris, taking in the Haute Couture shows and pretty much slaying the game with her head-turning street style, but she managed to completely outdo herself on set, where she got all dressed up in a Victorian-looking ensemble for a photo shoot in the garden at the Palais Royal on July 7, where she gave our fave models a run for their money with her posing skills. If her music career doesn’t work out it’s safe to say she has a bright future in the modeling industry.

Celine completely WERKED it in front of the camera as she cozied up to a tree, twirled, and crouched down, all while rocking a coat, trousers, and elaborate hat, proving that she can definitely perform, on and off the stage. One thing’s for sure — we can’t wait to see the outtakes from this shoot.

While Celine was SO EXTRA on set, seeing her turn heads is really nothing new — especially since she started working with stylist Law Roach — and we aren’t the only ones who are taking notice. Celeb stylist Brad Goreski praised the songstress for her latest work, saying: “If @celinedion can give this much on a photoshoot you can hustle a little harder tomorrow. I literally don’t know how my heart will go on after seeing this. She always gives THE MOST #iconic #Inspo #extra.”

While we could go on and on about the amazingness of her skills on set, the best thing you could do is check them out for yourself. We rounded up the greatest hits from her photo shoot, purely for your viewing pleasure.

HAPPY FRIDAY.