16 Celebrity Beach Bodies You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Of

It’s beach season and the stars have been showing off their incredible bodies! We’ve gathered up the most drop-dead gorgeous gals and guys who’s seaside looks will have you melting!

Ooh la la! Thing have been heating up on sandy shores all over the world thanks to the stars flaunting their beach-ready bodies! Just check out Bella Hadid‘s sultry photo that she shared on her Instagram. The 20 year-old couldn’t not have looked hotter as she sexily arched her back on the beach. Bella has totally got her bikini bod on lock. Her gal pal from Cannes, Emily Ratajkowski proved she knows how to rock a two piece. Click Here For The Hottest Celeb Beach Bodies!

The Gone Girl star looked blissfully happy in an off-the-shoulder bikini with a glass of rosé in hand. Emily, 26, has revealed she works hard for her fabulous body, but that doesn’t stop her from treating herself. “I wouldn’t say I am the type of girl who craves Doritos, but I definitely love a good cupcake sometimes,” she told Elle magazine. “I think it is like really important to give yourself a break.”

You’ve also got to give it up for the beautiful Blake Lively! She took body goals to a whole new level. Blake, 29, rocked her bikini to perfection for every second of The Shallows even with that shark trying to take a bite out of her! The ladies have not been the only ones wowing us with their beach bods. Have you seen Zac Efron in Baywatch? The 29 year-old has always been fit, but his six pack totally blew up away in that movie! Justin Bieber, 23, also looked totally sexy when he showed off all his tattoos when he took a stroll down by the ocean in his pink swim-trunks.

