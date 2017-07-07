Bradley Lowery: Soccer Superfan, 6, Mourned After He Loses Cancer Battle

On July 7, the members of the Sunderland football club — and the world of soccer at large — said farewell to Bradley Lowery, a young boy and ardent supporter of the team who lost his battle with cancer. Here are the touching messages.

Bradley Lowery, 6, a well-known fan of Sunderland’s soccer team, lost his battle with cancer on July 7. He became an inspiration and something of a mascot for the fans and the players of Sunderland A.F.C. for his bright smile and dedication to the football club despite his battle with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. “My brave boy went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family,” Bradley’s parents shared on Facebook. “He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where. There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.”

Since 2016, Bradley and the team’s star player Jermain Defoe, 34, have developed a friendship as support for the terminally ill child’s situation grew. He even joined Jermain on the field in Wembley Stadium prior to the World Cup qualifying match against Lithuania on March 26. Likewise, the English forward attended Bradley’s 6th birthday party in May, which was big affair including rides and performers. The enormous party exemplified the way the community of Sunderland has shown its support for Bradley.

“I speak to the family every day and I was with him a few days ago,” Jermain told Sports Illustrated on July 6. “It was tough to see him suffer like that. I felt like I was prepared for it because of what I went through previously with my dad. It was so tough to see a kid of that age that’s been going through this for so long.” Since Bradley’s passing, the entire world of soccer has responded with tributes and messages commemorating the young fan.

The thoughts of all at #SAFC are with the Lowery family following this afternoon's sad news.#OneBradleyLowery 💙 ➡️https://t.co/EtrhMlpbqt pic.twitter.com/MeYOey4d3v — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 7, 2017

Today, the football world lost one of its bravest fans. Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/x3dhF7yvaO — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 7, 2017

RIP Bradley. An inspirational boy – we’re all thinking of you here at Manchester United. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2017

