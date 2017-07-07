Brad Pitt Reveals Ripped & Seriously Sexy Figure Once Again While Out In L.A.

Heartbreak looks good on you, Brad! The ‘War Machine’ actor was spotted in LA on Thursday after having lunch with friends and he has never looked hotter!

Did Brad Pitt just step out of a Levi’s ad? It seems like it! The actor, 52, was spotted once again in Los Angeles on July 6 rocking a tight blue t-shirt, half tucked into blue jeans, and paired them with aviators and brown work boots. The father of six was also rocking some very sexy gray and brown scruff, proving that yes, he’s getting better with age.

Brad is newly sober and clearly it’s working out well for his figure! As we previously told you, his ex Angelina Jolie, 41, and the kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 8 — recently moved in right down the street from Brad’s home, so he’s now able to see them more often; ultimately that’s what he was most concerned about after his split. When he does speak to his ex, we hear it’s strictly about the kids, making sure everything is seamless when it comes to them co-parenting.

In fact, he and Angelina reunited in London last month so he could spend some time with the kids. “Brad used his European vacation to do some serious soul-searching and try to find some meaning in his post-Angie life,” an insider close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “The highlight of Brad’s trip however, was a quick, Angie-approved, visit with his children in London. Brad is back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best that Brad’s ever looked? Let us know!