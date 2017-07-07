Blac Chyna Reunites With Dream After Rob Kardashian Instagram War & Accusations

Time to unwind! Blac Chyna is back with her adorable 8-month-old daughter Dream, shortly after her vicious social media feud with Rob Kardashian. Taking to Snapchat on July 7, the mother-of-two was all smiles while bonding with her beaming baby girl!

Blac Chyna, 29, is putting the drama behind her! The reality star reunited with her precious baby girl Dream Kardashian on July 7, taking to Snapchat with a heartwarming photo of them spending some quality time together. Chyna was all smiles in the cute selfie with her 8-month-old, even rocking the kitty ears filter for the special occasion. It was only two days ago when Rob Kardashian, 30, went nuclear on social media and began slamming Chyna for cheating on him in a heated rant! The sock entrepreneur shockingly accused his former flame of having threesomes, using drugs and more. Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

Even though Chyna appears to be in great spirits, she isn’t letting Rob get away with his recent tirade. After he posted X-rated photos of Chyna and claimed she got $100,000 worth of plastic surgery, the mother-of-two fired back by hiring attorney Lisa Bloom, 55, to take on her case. “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him,” Lisa wrote via Twitter on July 7.

In her legal docs, Chyna reportedly addressed one tense dispute that took place in April, where Rob allegedly screamed at her in front of her son, King Cairo, 4. During the argument, she claims the 30-year-old pushed her to the ground and “aggressively” shoved her by the side of her arm. If her temporary restraining order is granted, Chyna is reportedly hoping to keep Rob at least 100 yards away from her at all times with this order, according to TMZ.

As we previously reported, Rob’s mom Kris Jenner, 61, has jumped in to help with damage control. “Kris has contacted her crisis team to come up with a game plan for Rob to help him get out of this mess he has created,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their first direction to Rob was to stop tweeting before he makes things any worse.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Chyna with Dream again? Tell us!