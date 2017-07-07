Blac Chyna Demands Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna just hired a well-known Hollywood attorney, who just called out Rob Kardashian! Her lawyer let Rob and the rest of the world know that Chyna’s coming for him, hard! Get the details on their court date.. that’s way sooner than you may have thought!

Don’t be surprised if you don’t hear another peep out of Rob Kardashian, 30; after his social media tirade against Blac Chyna, 29, on July 5. Chyna has hired Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55, as her legal council in the dispute against her ex. And, Bloom is taking no prisoners on her way to getting Chyna what she wants. Bloom took to Twitter on July 7 to reveal that she is now representing Chyna, and that they will be in court on July 10 to push for restraining orders against the reality star. AND, she promised that there’s more to come…

Bloom believes that the issues between Rob and Blac go beyond just their relationship; she thinks it’s a women’s rights issue, the lawyer tells TMZ. Bloom said that by what Rob did to Chyna — exposed he naked photos online — is an example of what many men do to their exes after a breakup; humiliate the woman on social media and slut shame them. Therefore Bloom will be in court on Monday to seek a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, the site says.

And, Bloom wasn’t done there. She says Rob is a cyberbully, who submitted personal photos of Chyna and sensitive medical information online in a vicious attack. As for why she took on Chyna’s case? — She wants to send a message, as loud and clear, to as many people as she can. Blooms says that cyberbullying is the most common form or harassment and believes that it needs to come to an end. To sum it all up, Bloom says, “Rob Needs to back off.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

In case Bloom’s name sounded a bit familiar, it’s because she’s the attorney who took the mic at Kathy Griffin‘s most recent press conference. After the comedian received major backlash for posting a photo of a bloodied and beheaded Donald Trump, 71, Kathy hired her to repair the damage.

Bloom’s bombshell tweet came after Chyna’s legal team — who were unidentified at the time [July 6] — said that they were exploring legal remedies. Well, now we know what their first move will be.

As you [most likely] know, Rob took to Instagram and then Twitter on July 5, [before both accounts were shut down], where he posted nude photos of Chyna and accused her of cheating on him, as well as getting plastic surgery.

Rob and his family have yet to respond to Bloom’s tweet.

UPDATE: Lisa issued the following statement on July 6. I am very proud to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights as a woman and as a mother against her ex, Rob Kardashian. Yesterday Chyna retained me, and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights. Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses. Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.

On Monday at 8:30am Chyna, my co-counsel Walter Mosley and I will appear in Los Angeles Superior Court, 111 N. Hill St., Dept. 8, Los Angeles, CA to request the appropriate restraining orders to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby.

