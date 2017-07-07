Blac Chyna Demands Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna just hired a well-known Hollywood attorney, who just called out Rob Kardashian! Her lawyer let Rob and the rest of the world know that Chyna’s coming for him, hard! Get the details on their court date.. that’s way sooner than you may have thought!

Don’t be surprised if you don’t hear another peep out of Rob Kardashian, 30; after his social media tirade against Blac Chyna, 29, on July 5. Chyna has hired Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55, as her legal council in the dispute against her ex. And, Bloom is taking no prisoners on her way to getting Chyna what she wants. Bloom took to Twitter on July 7 to reveal that she is now representing Chyna, and that they will be in court on July 10 to push for restraining orders against the reality star. AND, she promised that there’s more to come…

Bloom believes that the issues between Rob and Blac go beyond just their relationship; she thinks it’s a women’s rights issue, the lawyer tells TMZ. Bloom said that by what Rob did to Chyna — exposed he naked photos online — is an example of what many men do to their exes after a breakup; humiliate the woman on social media and slut shame them. Therefore Bloom will be in court on Monday to seek a domestic violence restraining order against Rob, the site says.

And, Bloom wasn’t done there. She says Rob is a cyberbully, who submitted personal photos of Chyna and sensitive medical information online in a vicious attack. As for why she took on Chyna’s case? — She wants to send a message, as loud and clear, to as many people as she can. Blooms says that cyberbullying is the most common form or harassment and believes that it needs to come to an end. To sum it all up, Bloom says, “Rob Needs to back off.”

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 7, 2017

In case Bloom’s name sounded a bit familiar, it’s because she’s the attorney who took the mic at Kathy Griffin‘s most recent press conference. After the comedian received major backlash for posting a photo of a bloodied and beheaded Donald Trump, 71, Kathy hired her to repair the damage.

Bloom’s bombshell tweet came after Chyna’s legal team — who were unidentified at the time [July 6] — said that they were exploring legal remedies. Well, now we know what their first move will be.

As you [most likely] know, Rob took to Instagram and then Twitter on July 5, [before both accounts were shut down], where he posted nude photos of Chyna and accused her of cheating on him, as well as getting plastic surgery.

Rob and his family have yet to respond to Bloom’s tweet.

