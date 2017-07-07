Blac Chyna Now Has Mermaid Hair & Looks Unbothered By Rob Kardashian Drama

Blac Chyna is sporting colorful, rainbow hair in a new Snapchat pic. She looks like Rob Kardashian is the last thing on her mind! Do you love her hair makeover? Click to see her new look below!

Blac Chyna has had an EVENTFUL week, to say the least. She’s publicly feuding with ex Rob Kardashian, who shared her naked photos on his Instagram on Wednesday, July 5. But Blac’s taken to social media to show off her own style, including her new, mermaid hair! This has been a trend for a while and it actually looks great on Blac! She is promoting her Lashed Cosmetics empire which includes a salon that offers lash extensions and makeup, as well as teeth whitening, waxing, and microblading. Her at-home products include liquid lipstick, false eyelashes, bronzer, translucent powder, makeup removers and toners.

Her hair was thanks to Kendra’s Boutique who wrote on Instagram, “Blac Chyna Just Made Our Fairy-tail Dreams Come True🦄With This Rainbow🌈Hair Color Using Our Platinum Blonde Hair Bundles + Platinum Blonde Frontal.” Along with her colorful wig, she’s rocking her own makeup. On her lips, she’s wearing her Matte Liquid Lipstick in Brat, covered on top with H20, which is a clear gloss. Her lashes were done by Aqua at her salon.

Blac Chyna looks amazing, but Rob has claimed that Blac did not lose her baby weight naturally. He claims he paid for her to have plastic surgery. He wrote on Instagram: “Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything [sic] fixed as much as they could…I was by her side the entire time…And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Blac Chyna’s mermaid hair?