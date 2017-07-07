Blac Chyna Shares Flirty Video Listening to Travis Scott Song – Taunting Kylie Jenner?

Is Blac Chyna trying to steal Travis Scott from right under Kylie Jenner’s nose!? She posted a Snapchat video of herself listening to his song, which seems to be a not-so-subtle message to the rapper and reality star. Watch here and see what we mean!

It’s no secret that Blac Chyna, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 19, have the same taste in men — they’ve both been in SERIOUS relationships with Tyga, 27, after all! In the case of that love triangle, it was Kylie who had the last laugh, dating the rapper for years after he split from Blac. Now, it seems like Chyna wants revenge…and may be making a play for Kylie’s new beau, Travis Scott! Chyna shared behind-the-scenes videos from an apparent photo shoot on July 6, in which she’s listening to Travis’ song “Butterfly Effect” while flirtatiously posing on a massive swing. She even seems to wink at the camera at one point!

“Butterfly Effect” has some sort of special meaning in Travis and Kylie’s relationship — they even got matching butterfly tattoos to commemorate the bond they share over the song just last month. So, while Chyna doesn’t shoutout the rapper or reality star directly in her video, she definitely seems to be sending them the message that she’s trying to flirt with Travis as a way of taunting Kylie! After years of bad blood, the ladies buried the hatchet in April 2016 after it was revealed that Chyna was pregnant with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian’s, baby. However, now that Chyna and Rob are MAJORLY beefing, it seems Chy doesn’t mind throwing shade at her former nemesis once again!

In case you haven’t been following along this week, here’s a rundown of the Blac and Rob feud. Rob took to Instagram on July 5 to call out Chyna for cheating, then took things to the next level by posting a photo of her vagina and making shocking allegations about her partying and alleged drug use. Meanwhile, she’s mostly stayed quiet, although she did accuse him of beating her. Plus, Rarri True, one of the guys Rob said Blac cheated on him with, inserted himself into the drama by posting racy pics of himself in bed with Blac on Instagram. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac is trying to taunt Kylie and flirt with Travis?