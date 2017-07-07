Big Sean Hits ‘GMA’ Stage For Epic Performances Of ‘Bounce Back’ & More

Good times! Big Sean was the latest artist to hit up ‘Good Morning America’s’ Friday summer concert series on July 7, and he killed it with performances of his hits, like ‘Bounce Back.’

Big Sean definitely didn’t take an “L” when he lit up the stage at Good Morning America‘s 2017 Summer Concert Series on July 7. He’s got a megahit with “Bounce Back” and lit up the show’s SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park! The 29-year-old opened his set with the song and thrilled the audience, who got up bright and early to be there for his free morning show — even in the rain! The song from his fourth studio album I Decided came out last Feb. and quickly became his biggest hit to date. It just so happens it’s also the perfect jam to hang out by the pool or beach with on a hot summer day!

Sean kept things casual, but still looked super sexy, for his performance, rocking track pants and a black t-shirt, and he totally commanded the stage throughout the morning. After “Bounce Back,” Sean followed up with a rendition of his hit “Light,” which features Jeremih. Sean now has joined the ranks of other acts such as Fifth Harmony, Florida Georgia Line, Green Day and more who have hit the stage for GMA this summer.

The Detroit native is having quite a summer, as he blew away the audience at the BET Awards on June 25 with “Bounce Back” followed by a medley of his other hits. Then his home city declared June 29 “Big Sean Day” throughout the Motor City to show thanks for all the’s done for the community there. He got to throw out the opening pitch at a Detroit Tigers game as part of the honor and had a dream come true as he got to design his own line of caps for the team!

After his GMA appearance, the singer heads directly to Milwaukee to perform at their Summerfest on July 8 along with pals Future and Migos. In August he’s featured in the lineup at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Fest, so he’s really making the most of the summer of Sean!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Big Sean’s Good Morning America performance?