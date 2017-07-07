Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Bombshells: Marriage, Divorce & Rumored Affairs

OMG! A new report claims Ben Affleck started dating ‘SNL’ producer Lindsay Shookus WHILE he was married to Jennifer Garner. And this is just one of MANY bombshells revealed over the course of their romance. See them all, here!

With the recent reveal of Ben Affleck‘s reported romance with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, we thought it was the perfect time to relive all the biggest moments of his marriage to Jennifer Garner — from pregnancies and babies to rehab and affairs! So much has happened during their relationship over the past decade, but him allegedly cheating on Jen with Lindsay may just be the icing on the cake. We thought Ben and Jen were so in love throughout their 10 years of marriage, but this new report suggests there was more to the story than we initially thought. Perhaps his romance with Lindsay is what ended his marriage to Jen — not his abuse of alcohol and subsequent rehab stint. To see all the biggest bombshells and milestones of Ben and Jen’s romance, click through our photo gallery above. And to get more info on Ben’s reported relationship with Lindsay, keep reading!

Ben allegedly started seeing a then-married Lindsay in 2013, which was TWO YEARS before Ben and Jen announced their separation, according to a new report by PEOPLE. If this is true, that also means Ben met Lindsay before he was reportedly caught with nanny Christine Ouzounian. Ben and Lindsay “full-on had an affair. They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York. They didn’t hide… They would use the Mandarin Oriental [hotel]. They were regulars,” a source close to the couple told the news outlet. Another source added, “both of them were married at the time. They were having secret rendezvous every time he came in to New York City and other places, too. Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it.” But they weren’t too careful because “Jen and [Lindsay’s] husband both found out about it around the same time.”

So is this the real reason why Ben and Jen separated in June 2015, before they went to couples therapy and teased a possible reconciliation? That is yet to be determined, but knowing Ben met and carried on a reported affair with Lindsay before splitting with Jen is very shocking!

