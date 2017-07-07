Bella Thorne Flashes Serious Under Boob in Flaming Hot Tank Top — See Sexy Pic

Back at it again! Bella Thorne is up to her favorite hobby, flaunting her hot body for her fans. We’ve got her racy under boob pic, right here.

It’s a day of the week that ends in a “Y” and that means Bella Thorne is flashing her boobs! The 19-year-old hit up Snapchat on July 7 in a sexy crop top that stopped right at her nipples. She was sexy and she knew it as the itty-bitty tee had yellow and orange flames all over it, showing she’s hot stuff. Since Bella and bras are two things that don’t go together often, her fans were treated to plenty of under boob action. The siren topped off her racy shirt with a tight pair of black jeans, a matching hat and shiny silver ankle boots with black stars all over them.

We’re sure both Scott Disick, 34, and Gregg Sulkin, 25, are loving Bella flaunting her girls, as she’s been bouncing back and forth between the two hunks lately. The actress seemed to be back on with the reality star after their disastrous failed romance in May. On July 6 she showed off on Snapchat that he sent her flowers and a love note to help congratulate her on the release of her new song “Just Call.”with Prince Fox.

However, she was back in the arms of ex Gregg for the Fourth of July while The Lord partied away the holiday in Miami. She shared a Snapchat pic where they looked very much like a couple again, as Gregg held Bella tight by putting his arm around her waist, and she sweetly resting her hand on his abdomen. Yet just a few days before that she was openly holding hands with Scott while they were out on a date! Well heck, it’s always good to have options, especially when they are such handsome ones!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella will settle down with either Scott or Gregg? Or do you think she is enjoying playing the field?