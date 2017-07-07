Plaid: 4 Different Ways To Wear It Right Now, à la Bella Hadid

Mad for plaid! While a slew of stylish stars are embracing floral this season, Bella Hadid is serving up serious 90s vibes in plaid, proving that the fall staple is perfect for summer, too. Want to break out your plaid before Labor Day? Here’s how.

It’s safe to say that Bella Hadid, 20, never met a plaid ensemble she didn’t like. While the pattern typically reminds us of fall, the print is here to stay in a big way, largely thanks to the 90s influence that continues to take over the fashion world — and no one wears it quite like Bella!

From crop tops to pants and everything in between, the major model served up serious inspiration as she took Paris by storm when she was in town for the Haute Couture shows. Sure, Bella strutted on every major catwalk, but it was her style off the runway that had us really doing a double-take. We’re taking a look at all of her pretty plaid outfits and breaking down how you can rock the trend right now.

The Plaid Crop Top:

Nothing screams summer quite like the crop top, and Bella gave the look an edgy vibe thanks to the plaid pattern, (and it also totally reminded us of Cher Horowitz from Clueless), when she stepped out on July 2. You can pair a plaid crop top with practically everything, from a high-waisted denim skirt to cutoff shorts and even flowing culottes — you can’t go wrong in this look.

Plaid Pants:

If you’re hesitant about trying the trend you might not be running out to scoop up a pair of plaid pants, but Bella styled them to perfection and looked so effortless and cool on July 4. Pair them with a tank or crop top to keep the look current and summery or dress them up in a pointy pump or sandal, (just like Bella!), and an off-the-shoulder shirt — a little ruffle on a top or bodysuit can do wonders to elevate the trend if you aren’t ready to go grunge. Opt for a plaid print that’s closer together, like Bella’s, for a more flattering fit and start off easy in a darker hue if the red plaid isn’t for you.

Plaid Pants…Take 2:

Want to try a relaxed version of the trend? Bella Hadid dressed down the style with a roomier silhouette, which she paired with white sneakers, adding an edgy twist to the get-up with a bra/bikini-type top. Loose-fitting plaid pants, culottes, or shorts are great for casual day activities, like brunching, traveling, and sight-seeing — throw them on with a fitted tank, tee, or bodysuit if you aren’t bold enough to rock a tiny top like Bella. Pro tip: a matching set, like Bella’s, can easily be translated come fall with a turtleneck, making it a versatile set you can mix and match, wearing together or on its own.

Plaid Denim:

If the whole plaid colorway really isn’t for you and you rather rock denim cutoffs any day of the week, look for denim with a faint plaid print, just like Bella’s seriously styling outfit by Marcelo Burlon County of Milan. She dominated the street-style game when she stepped out in this look on July 2, and you can recreate it with a printed skirt, jeans, shorts, or even a chambray shirt worn open over an outfit you already have hanging in your closet.