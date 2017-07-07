Atlanta Mom Finally Charged With Murder As Surviving Child, 9, Learns Dad & Siblings Are Dead

After finding 4 kids & their dad stabbed to death, police have officially charged the mom, Isabel Martinez, with murder. One child survived the ‘horrendous’ attack & now she’s learning what happened to her fam.

Nine-year-old Diana Romero is the lone survivor of a horrific home attack that took place in Loganville, Georgia. While her father, Martin Romero, and her four siblings: Isabela Martinez, 10; Dacota Romero, 7; Dillan Romero, 4, and 2-year-old Axel Romero, were brutally stabbed to death, Diana was severely injured, but was taken to the hospital alive. If that’s not horrendous enough, Diana is learning that her very own mother has been charged with her family members’ alleged murders. After authorities found Diana, they rushed her to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital. As of the afternoon of July 6, the child is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

“We continue to pray for Diana’s recovery, both physically and emotionally as she learns about what happened to her father and siblings,” Gwinnett County Police said in a statement. Diana’s mother, Isabel Martinez, 33, who federal authorities say is in the United States unlawfully, has been charged with five counts of murder and malice murder along with six counts of aggravated assault, police told People magazine. She is being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bail and she’s also expected to meet with U.S. immigration officials.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” police said in the statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community.” Gwinnett County police and firefighters responded to a 911 call from inside the Romero home in the early morning on July 6. On the scene, they found what one police official described as a “horrendous” sight: five bodies — one of the victims not yet 2 years old — along with another child — Diana — who was badly injured.

“Right now, the indication is that the suspect used a knife,” Police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters, according to ABC affiliate WSB. “However, the medical examiner’s office will be able to conclusively decide that later upon autopsy.” While investigators still don’t know Isabel’s motive for committing such a crime, a neighbor told the ABC station that the mom of five had been depressed since her father died several months ago in Mexico. “She seemed so normal, like a regular mother,” Letty Perez told the news station. “She was good, went to our church last weekend, she was there with us.”

Isabel is due in court on July 7 and Diana, who’s already undergone surgery, is expected to remain in the hospital for up to three weeks, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. The fundraiser was started to cover funeral costs for the victims and Diana’s medical bills.

