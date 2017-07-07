Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With The Kids At Dodgers Game — See Adorable Pics

Angelina Jolie couldn’t have looked happier as she treated her kids to a Dodgers game during a fun-filled family outing! The gang was even spotted on the jumbotron, and Angie’s reaction is so sweet! You’ll love these cute pics.

Angelina Jolie, 42, took her and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, kids to Dodgers Stadium on July 6 for the MLB team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it seems like everyone had a blast! In fan photos that surfaced, Angie is with 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne as well as Pax, 13. Brad did not seem to be at the game, but it’s unclear if their other three kids: Shiloh, 11; Zahara, 12; or Maddox, 15 were there too. Either way though, Angie and her brood definitely seemed to be in good spirits judging by the sweet pics that were snapped. In one photo, Knox and Vivienne see themselves on the jumbotron with their mom, and all three happily smile up at the camera — talk about a precious family moment!

In another image, Angelina is walking with the twins and Pax, and they def seem tired out from a fun day at the ballpark. While the past few months have been tough for the Jolie-Pitt fam as a whole, Angelina has been great about making sure the kids are still able to be kids. From taking them on trips to introducing them to new activities, Angie even took Shiloh and Knox to a renaissance fair earlier this year — and once again, the little ones seemed to throughly enjoy it. “Shiloh definitely seemed to be having the most fun,” an eye witness told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “She particularly enjoyed the knife throwing act, and had to be pulled away so they could check out the wizard show, which seemed to be Knox’s favorite thing of the day.”

Something else the kids have been happy about lately is that they’re finally living close to their dad again! Angie moved herself and the kids into a massive 11,000 square-foot mansion, which she reportedly bought for $24 million in June, and the best part? It’s just down the road from Brad! “Angelina and the children have completed their move and are now living in their new mansion, close to Brad,” a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They had spent their spring and part of the summer in Malibu, about an hour drive from Brad, which was hard on the kids. While they liked being at the beach, despite everything, they did not like being so far from dad. Now that they are skateboarding distance to Dad’s house, they are much happier being close to him, and back in the neighborhood they consider home — about a mile from Dad.” No wonder everyone was all smiles at the Dodgers game!

