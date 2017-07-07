Amelia Earhart: Expert Claims There’s No Way It’s Her In New Photo

Although a new photo from the U.S. National Archives has breathed new life into the debate over whether or not Amelia Earhart survived her crash landing in 1937, an expert says the new flurry of interest surrounding the image is just a bunch of hot air.

It’s easy to get swept up in the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Amelia Earhart and her sudden disappearance while flying around the world 80 years ago. Was she a U.S. spy? Was she shot down by the Japanese? Did she and her navigator Fred Noonan crash and become castaways? On July 5, a photo began to circulate that shows an individual many believe is Amelia. Naturally, the image has stoked new interest in the mystery surrounding the female pilot. However, a man who’s been looking for answers regarding Amelia’s disappearance for years is convinced that the woman in the newly surfaced image is not her. Check out images of the aviation pioneer right here!

Rex Gillespie, the owner of TIGHAR, The International Group for Historic Aircraft Rrcovery, spoke with TMZ about his serious doubts concerning whether or not Amelia appears in the long-forgotten image. On July 9, The History Channel will air Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, which will reportedly claim that the image proves Amelia and her navigator were captured after crashing in the Marshall Islands. If that’s the case, then the individuals surrounding Amelia and Fred would be their captures, likely mercenaries. However, as Rex points out, no one one on the dock is armed and no one is bound. In fact, there’s virtually no evidence that it’s a captive situation at all.

Additionally, Rex points out that, after taking off from Papua New Guinea, Amelia would not have had enough fuel to reach the Marshall Islands, where the photo was supposedly taken. The pilot’s last radio transmission was received roughly 100 miles from the island chain and she would have never made it that far. Now, although Rex doesn’t hesitate to throw cold water on the speculation surrounding the contested photo, he does have a wild theory of his own. He believes Amelia and Frank crashed on the island of Nikumaroro, Kiribati and lived as castaways. Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9PM ET/PT.

