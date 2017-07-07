Chyna Vs Rob: Why Amber Rose Is Proud She’s Standing Up To Him & The Kardashians

Taking the high road! After witnessing the vicious Instagram war between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Amber Rose is proud of Chyna for standing up to Rob and his family. Find out why Amber is cheering her friend on!

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, are in the midst of an all-out war. After his shocking social media tirade on July 5, Chyna hired a big-time attorney to demand a restraining order against her baby daddy and ex fiance. Even though it was tough to hear about, Amber Rose, 33, is proud of her friend Chyna for doing what’s best for her. “She knows all the ways the Kardashians have put Blac down and she’s glad she’s finally standing up to them, she knows it’s not easy,” a source close to Amber tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks Blac deserves to get paid and that the world should see how vindictive and malicious Rob can be.” Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

“He’s trying to slut shame her to the world and tear her down, he’s really showing his true colors as far as Amber is concerned,” our insider added. Rob shocked the world when he took to Instagram on July 5, accusing his ex of hooking up with multiple men in their bed, calling out guys named Rarri True and Menchie. The sock entrepreneur even shared x-rated photos of Chyna, also claiming she had over $100k of work done to her post-baby body.

As of July 7, Chyna has reportedly hired high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, 55. Bloom took to Twitter to reveal that she is representing Chyna and will be in court on July 10, seeking a domestic violence restraining order against Rob. Bloom stongly feels this is a women’s rights issue and needs to be handled as such, since Rob “crossed the line.”

In her legal docs, Chyna reportedly makes allegations of abuse against Rob, claiming he screamed at her in front of her son, King Cairo, 4, and “aggressively” pushed her. She is reportedly hoping to keep Rob at least 100 yards away from her at all times. Until the case is settled in court, it’s unclear who will have custody of their precious 8-month-old daughter, Dream.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear that Amber is proud of Chyna? Tell us.